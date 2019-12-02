Turkey Won't Withdraw its Drilling Vessels from the Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey will not withdraw its ships from the Eastern Mediterranean, said President Recep Erdogan, quoted by the Greek Reporter. The two drilling vessels and two seismic vessels are currently exploring hydrocarbons inside and near the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.

The ships will continue to perform their duties,” Erdogan was quoted by local media as saying of Turkey’s two drillboats and two seismic survey vessels.



“Turkey will not let others crush its and Turkish Cypriots’ interests,” he said.

The Turkish president also said that the agreement with the internationally recognized government of Libya will have to pass through the Turkish parliament and then enter into force. The contents of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Erdogan and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj are not publicly available, but it is supposed that the agreement also includes delineation of the maritime borders of the two countries, without regard to those of Greece and Cyprus. The Greek Reporter stresses that Libya and Turkey do not share maritime borders.