RIA: Don't Take to the Road with Summer Tyres!
Temperatures are expected to drop in the next 24 hours, and rain could turn to snow in many places. In this regard, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) is warning drivers who will travel through mountain passes not to take to the road with summer tyres and to adjust their speed to weather conditions, the RIA press office reported, quoted by Focus News Agency.
Road maintenance companies are ready to respond immediately and treat roads and facilities to ensure safe travel. All support points have been supplied with the necessary amounts of salt, sand and chemicals, as well as vehicles, for the first snow of the season. Road managers are monitoring the weather forecast by region and will take the necessary steps to treat the roads in high mountain areas and passes, where shaded sections could be icy and slippery.
- » Death Cases due to HIV Are Decreasing
- » Sveta Nedelya Square Will Be Renovated by an Italian Architect
- » A Child Found a Needle in a Neck Steak Bought from a Store in Sofia
- » 1 in 4 Children Are Addicted to their Smartphones
- » Since the Beginning of the Year: 517 People in Bulgaria Killed in Road Accidents
- » Toxic Foam Covered on of India's Most Famous Beaches (PHOTO)