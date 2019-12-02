The Number of Inbound Trips to China Is Constantly Growing

The number of inbound trips to China is steadily increasing and the quality of services is already world-recognized, according to data from the latest Sector Development Report. It was introduced by the China Tourism Academy in late November.

In 2018, the number of inbound tourists was 141 million, an increase of 1.2% on an annual basis. According to the Academy's forecasts, inbound tourism revenue in 2019 will exceed $ 130 billion.

Asia is the main source of tourists for China, accounting for about 60% of the total number of foreigners visiting the country, followed by Europe and North America.

According to the report, foreign tourists are satisfied with their services. It proposes to integrate the development of tourism and culture, which will bring new vitality to the sector.