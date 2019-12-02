PM Borissov Will Participate in the 25th Madrid Climate Change Conference

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is taking part in the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25) in Madrid, the government press office said. The forum is hosted by Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.



The first item on the Conference’ agenda is the summit of heads of state or government of the member states. They will discuss climate change challenges and environmental protection, which are priority topics for the entire EU.



The Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) are expected to make progress on a range of issues related to the financing of climate change activities in developing countries, through market-based cooperation mechanisms; climate change commitments will also be reported.