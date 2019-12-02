Wizz Air with a Special "Pink Monday" Promotion

Wizz Air, Europe's greenest airline and the leading low-cost carrier in CEE, has announced up to 30% * discount on selected flights booked today for unlimited travel period.

Whichever destination you choose, keep in mind that the discount up to 30% is valid only today, so that travelers have time until midnight to make a reservation and give themselves or their loved ones a trip that they will never forget.

With its ever-expanding network, Wizz Air offers a wide selection of convenient flights to 48 routes to and from Bulgaria.

The discount applies for a one way ticket, which includes all taxes and fees. One hand bag (maximum size: 40x30x20cm) is included. A bag with wheels and any checked baggage is subject to additional charges. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and through the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at the indicated prices is limited.

Up to 30% discount applies to the fare, excluding the administration fee. Up to 30% discount applies on selected flights. This promotion applies on 2 December from 00.00 till to 23.59 CET. Travel period is unlimited. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. Promotion does not apply to group bookings.