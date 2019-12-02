A Child Found a Needle in a Neck Steak Bought from a Store in Sofia

A kid found a 4-centimeter-long needle in his steak. The meat was purchased from a metropolitan store, and the famous photographer Vasil Kirkelanov told bTV about the case.

His daughter loved neck steaks and after returning to the family from northern Macedonia, her father decided to buy meat.

While preparing the meat, he didn't see the needle. However, when his daughter began to eat, she told his father that the taste of the meat was strange. Then they noticed the needle in the plate.

"The needle is about 4 centimeters long. These animals may be treated, they may be vaccinated. However, two questions arise - What does this needle do inside? And the second, more scary question is - What do we do if the needleif this needle gets into my child's esophagus ” Vasil Kirkelanov said. He is shocked.

According to him, the needle was placed into the animal while it was alive. "This is a stainless steel medical needle, "said Vasil Kirkelanov who thinks this can't be an accident.

The owner of the pig farm, whose name is on the meat label, refused to make a statement. He claims that he can't provide additional information and will release a written opinion on the case.

The Food Safety Agency is already working to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Agency treat the case as an accident. However, the results will be verified in a few days.

