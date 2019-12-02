Since the Beginning of the Year: 517 People in Bulgaria Killed in Road Accidents
517 people in Bulgaria have been killed in road accidents since the beginning of the year. Most of the crashes occur on highways and first-class roads. The main road E79 from Vidin to Kulata is designated as deadly.
Heavy traffic and crashes - this is a daily routine on the main E79 road between Montana and Vidin. In just one year, nearly one million cars and heavy goods vehicles have passed through the Danube Bridge 2. The road between Vidin and Kulata is, according to the latest information, one of the most dangerous. The crashes in this section are more than 540, 21 people have died and over 200 have been injured.
