New Protests in Colombia against the President
New protests were organized yesterday in several cities in Colombia, the France Press reported. Hundreds of people gathered in Bogota, Medellin, Cali and Popayan. The sound of banging pots and pans filled the streets
Among the demonstrators who marched in a park in Bogota, there were dozens of Colombian indigenous people.
In an effort to calm the tensions, President Ivan Duque announced the start of a "social dialogue" days ago. However, he met with authorities before meeting with the leaders of the protest movement, which discredited his initiative.
The protest movement against the president, who was disapproved by 69% of Colombians, began amid socio-political crises in a number of Latin American countries.
