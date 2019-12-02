Toxic Foam Covered on of India's Most Famous Beaches (PHOTO)

White foam covered one of India's most famous beaches, creating a new pollution hazard for the country.

Children play and take selfies in the clouds of white bubbles on Marina Beach, although they emit an acrid smell and fishermen have been told not to enter the sea near it.

Doctors warn that the foam can cause skin problems. It is forming every monsoon season, but this year is especially bad, AFP reports.

The warnings do not appear to have reached the hundreds of families who visit India's longest urban beach, letting children happily skip in the toxin-filled froth.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said it is analysing samples from the foam which has spread several kilometres along the beach.

Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board said it was analyzing foam samples that spread several kilometers along the beach, Al Jazeera reported.

"It is definitely not good for people to go into the foam but they just do not understand the risks," said Pravakar Mishra, a scientist at the National Centre for Coastal Research in Chennai who has seen the clouds of foam grow in recent years.

Authorities are also also on alert for a repeat of a 2017 incident when thousands of fish were killed by pollution that damaged beaches at the same time. 30-year-old fisherman Jeyaseelan said customers do not want to buy even the small amount of fish he has been able to catch in recent days. "Everyone thinks it's contaminated," he said.