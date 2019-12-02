Airbus Fired 16 Employees on Suspicion of Espionage of German Military Programs

The European aircraft giant Airbus has laid off 16 employees in connection with an industrial espionage investigation, France Press reported.

Airbus confirmed the dismissals without giving further details, the DPA said.

In September, sources at the company said German prosecutors were investigating suspected internal spying by Airbus employees over two arms projects with the German armed forces.

"Some of our employees had documents that they shouldn't have had," a source had said.

According to German media, the officers in question obtained secret documents from the German army related to the communication system.

Airbus said it was conducting an "ongoing internal review with the support of an external law firm" in the case.

