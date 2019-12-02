Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Increasing Wind

Today, the clouds, medium and high level, will increase and thicken from the west, but it will still remain dry.

In the morning, fog will form in some plains. During the day, the wind will blow from the southwest, and will increase, especially in the eastern part of the country. Daytime temperatures will rise slightly, reaching highs mostly between 5C and 10C.

Atmospheric pressure will drop and by the end of the day will be lower than the December average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

