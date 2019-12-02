10,000 Turin Residents Were Evacuated because of a World War II Bomb

More than 10,000 people living in the historic centre of Turin were evacuated on Sunday as experts worked to defuse a World War Two bomb. BTA reported.

Residents located in the "red zone" in the heart of the city were evacuated directly, and another 50,000 were asked not to leave their homes from 7am (6am GMT) until 4pm in the afternoon.

Mayor Chiara Appendino, linked to the Five Star Movement, arrived in the neighbourhood, and then visited the evacuees housed in a reception centre in the outskirts of the city.

The bomb weighs 250 kg, with a heart of 65 kg of dynamite.

During the operation the airspace above the city was closed to flights, as was the Porta Nuova train station which is located along Nizza Street.