22 People Were Killed and 21 Were Injured in a Bus Crash in Tunisia

Society » INCIDENTS | December 2, 2019, Monday // 09:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 22 People Were Killed and 21 Were Injured in a Bus Crash in Tunisia www.pixabay.com

Twenty-two people were killed in a tourist bus crash in Tunisia yesterday, BTA reports.

21 people were injured. All victims are Tunisian citizens.

The accident occurred in the northwestern part of the country. The bus was traveling from the capital Tunis to Ain Draham, a popular tourist destination. 

The bus veered off track after its driver failed to manoeuvre a sharp turn in the country's northern Ain Snoussi region and crashed at the bottom of a ravine, the interior ministry said on Sunday, quoted by Al Jazeera

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tunisia, bus crash, killed, injured
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria