22 People Were Killed and 21 Were Injured in a Bus Crash in Tunisia

Twenty-two people were killed in a tourist bus crash in Tunisia yesterday, BTA reports.

21 people were injured. All victims are Tunisian citizens.

The accident occurred in the northwestern part of the country. The bus was traveling from the capital Tunis to Ain Draham, a popular tourist destination.

The bus veered off track after its driver failed to manoeuvre a sharp turn in the country's northern Ain Snoussi region and crashed at the bottom of a ravine, the interior ministry said on Sunday, quoted by Al Jazeera