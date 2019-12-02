10 People Were Injured in a Shooting in New Orleans

A shooting in the French Quarter in New Orleans, a popular tourist destination, injured 10 people, two of them are in critical condition, according to local police, AFP reported..

The shooting took place around 3:00 am local time (11:00 Bulgarian time) on a busy shopping street near many hotels in the historic neighbourhood that attracts visitors from all over the world.

No deaths were reported and police said they were quick to respond to the incident as additional patrols were on duty during the annual University football game on Thanksgiving.

"An individual was detained near the scene," police said, but her or his possible involvement in the shooting is under investigation, Chief Shaun Ferguson told reporters

A witness who wished to remain anonymous told CNN he was on Canal Street across the street and on the same block where the shooting happened.

He heard a verbal altercation and "at least" five or six gunshots, and he saw sparks. But because of the "overwhelmingly crowded" street, he could not see where those shots came from, CNN reported.