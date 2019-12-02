10 People Were Injured in a Shooting in New Orleans

Crime | December 2, 2019, Monday // 09:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 10 People Were Injured in a Shooting in New Orleans www.pixabay.com

A shooting in the French Quarter in New Orleans, a popular tourist destination, injured 10 people, two of them are in critical condition, according to local police, AFP reported..

The shooting took place around 3:00 am local time (11:00 Bulgarian time) on a busy shopping street near many hotels in the historic neighbourhood that attracts visitors from all over the world.

No deaths were reported and police said they were quick to respond to the incident as additional patrols were on duty during the annual University football game on Thanksgiving.

"An individual was detained near the scene," police said, but her or his possible involvement in the shooting is under investigation, Chief Shaun Ferguson told reporters

A witness who wished to remain anonymous told CNN he was on Canal Street across the street and on the same block where the shooting happened.
He heard a verbal altercation and "at least" five or six gunshots, and he saw sparks. But because of the "overwhelmingly crowded" street, he could not see where those shots came from, CNN reported.
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: shooting, New Orleans, injured
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria