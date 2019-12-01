Sofia and Washington Will Develop a 10-Year Plan for Co-operation In the Military Sphere

The United States will send a new advisor to the embassy in Sofia in charge of the issues of freedom of speech, rule of law and minorities, the newly appointed US Ambassador Herro Mustafa said. The diplomat honoured the tradition of US ambassadors in Sofia starting their term in office here with a lecture at the Atlantic Club.

In the military sphere, Sofia and Washington will develop a 10-year plan for co-operation, Mustafa said. So far, US companies have invested over $ 2 billion in the Bulgarian economy, creating more than 30,000 jobs, and will be focused on startups in IT and technology in the coming years, BNR reported.

The energy sector is a key topic for the White House, as a major topic in the conversation between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov earlier this week was how to make Bulgaria an energy hub in the Balkans, the ambassador explained.