Bulgaria: Authorities Disrupted a Crime Group for Production of Skimming Devices for Siphoning off Debit Bank Card

A joint operation by the Police and Speicalised Prosecutor’s Office disrupted a crime group for production of skimming devices for siphoning off debit bank cards. The operation was conducted in Sofia and Novi Han on November 29. Four people were detained and leter released on bail of 15,000 BGN per person.

The members of the group were previously detained for the same crime in Vietnam, Chili and Estonia. Each was responsible for different task – from technical production of the skimming devices to recruitment and training of the people who siphoned the money, the so called “mules”.

The investigation showed that the group had been active on the territory of rich European countries where it copied debit cards data.

The money was withdrawn by mules sent to Latin America countries where there is no PIN security system, BNT reported. The mules then transferred the money in small amounts to relatives of the group members.

Siika Mileva, the spokesperson of the specialized Prosecutor’s office said that the smimming devices were sent in two ways: through freight forwarding companies and the through drivers of haulier companies.