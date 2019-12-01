19 People Died after a Passenger Bus Fell Off a Bridge in a Frozen River in Russia

Bulgaria: 19 People Died after a Passenger Bus Fell Off a Bridge in a Frozen River in Russia www.pixabay.com

A severe crash in Russia. 19 people died after a passenger bus fell off a bridge in a frozen river in Siberia, according to BGNES. 40 were travelling in the vehicle.

The incident occurred due to a flat tire. The driver lost control and the vehicle fell off a bridge in the Kuenga river in eastern Siberia's Zabaikalsky region.

The vehicle, which was travelling from Sretensk to Chita, skidded off the road and onto the ice.

"Nineteen people died and 21 received various injuries," the office of the governor of the Zabaikalsky region said in a statement.

The Russian Investigative Committee, which is investigating serious incidents, said it had launched a criminal investigation into a possible breach of traffic safety rules.

Road accidents are common in Russia, often due to alcohol abuse, poor road conditions and non-compliance with traffic rules.

However, the number of road fatalities has decreased in recent years, to around 20,000 a year.

