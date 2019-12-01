New 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Albania

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 1, 2019, Sunday // 13:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: New 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Albania www.pixabay.com

A 4.2 Magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale earthquake was registered today 35 kilometers Northwest of Tirana shortly after 7am local time. This was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The epicentre was 23 kilometers from Durrës at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The citizens of Durrës left their homes as quickly as possible.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Albania, Durrës
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria