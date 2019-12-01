New 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Albania
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 1, 2019, Sunday // 13:23| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 4.2 Magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale earthquake was registered today 35 kilometers Northwest of Tirana shortly after 7am local time. This was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The epicentre was 23 kilometers from Durrës at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The citizens of Durrës left their homes as quickly as possible.
- » The European Parliament Declares a Climate Emergency
- » Weather Forecast: Rainy before Noon, Sunny in the Afternoon
- » 46% of Companies Recycle their Used Paper
- » New 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Albania
- » Weather Forecast: Rain in the Evening throughout the Country
- » New 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Albania