Bulgaria: 17 Car Crashes with 27 People Injured for the Last 24 Hours

27 people were injured in car crashes in the country for the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the Ministry of Interior press centre. In total, 17 serious road accidents have occurred in the country.

In Sofia, 44 minor and three serious catastrophes have been reported, in which four people were injured.

