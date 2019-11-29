Hungarian Police Discovered Two Tunnels Used by Migrants

Hungarian police say they have found two tunnels used by migrants to enter the country illegally from Serbia, the Associated Press reported.

One tunnel was discovered in the southern village of Ásotthalom, where 44 migrants were detained using the precarious passageway.

The other tunnel in the village of Csikeria is 21.7 meters long, but no successful crossings were detected there. Police said they discovered the two tunnels shortly after their construction was completed and filled both of them up again.

In 2015, at the height of the migration crisis, Hungary built razor-wire fences on its southern borders to stem or divert the flow of people, many from the Middle East and Asia, making their way to Western Europe, ABC News reported.

