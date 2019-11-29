President Rumen Radev Launched the 17th Edition of "The Bulgarian Christmas"

Society | November 29, 2019, Friday // 19:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev Launched the 17th Edition of "The Bulgarian Christmas" novinite.bg

President Rumen Radev announced the beginning of the 17th edition of the traditional charity initiative "The Bulgarian Christmas". It is held under the auspices of the Head of State in support of children in hospitals.

The official launch was made at the St. Marina University Hospital in Varna. The President said he chose this hospital because it was among the leading in the country and was the most technologically advanced.

The funds from this year's campaign, entitled "Donate Future to Sick Children", will be used to provide state-of-the-art high-tech equipment for accurate diagnosis, modern treatment and active rehabilitation, BNR reported.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: The Bulgarian Christmas, Rumen Radev, charity initiative
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria