President Rumen Radev Launched the 17th Edition of "The Bulgarian Christmas"

President Rumen Radev announced the beginning of the 17th edition of the traditional charity initiative "The Bulgarian Christmas". It is held under the auspices of the Head of State in support of children in hospitals.

The official launch was made at the St. Marina University Hospital in Varna. The President said he chose this hospital because it was among the leading in the country and was the most technologically advanced.

The funds from this year's campaign, entitled "Donate Future to Sick Children", will be used to provide state-of-the-art high-tech equipment for accurate diagnosis, modern treatment and active rehabilitation, BNR reported.