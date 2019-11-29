Officially: Ivan Geshev Is the New Attorney General
Now, officially Ivan Geshev is the new Attorney General after the State Gazette published President Rumen Radev's decree for his appointment.
"I appoint Ivan Stoimenov Geshev as the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria," President Rumen Radev's Decree No. 273 stated.
The Plenary Session of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) re-voted for the election of Ivan Geshev as the new Attorney General on November 14, 2019, after the President returned the decree for his appointment on November 7.
Geshev was elected with 20 votes in favour and 4 against on the first vote back on October 24. After Geshev's re-vote, President Radev signed a decree appointing the new prosecutor general.
