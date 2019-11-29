Germany’s Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas: Bulgarian Foreign Affairs Policy Deserves Respect, I Would Like for other Countries to Be as Brave
The ministers of foreign affairs of Bulgaria and Germany – Ekaterina Zaharieva and Heiko Maas, met in Berlin and celebrated together 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This was announced by the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“The relations between our two countries, which are among the oldest ones in Europe, are actually older: the first contract between the Bulgarian state and the German kingdom dates back from 843 AD. What’s important is that today we are partners, allies and close friends. German investment in Bulgaria amounts to ?3 billion and each year 1 million German tourists come to our country,” Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Zaharieva stated.
German Foreign Affairs Minister Maas, in turn, noted that Bulgarian foreign affairs policy deserved respect – both for the efforts towards the integration of the Western Balkans and for the good neighbourly relations agreement with North Macedonia, which was an example for the entire region. “I would like for other countries to be as brave as Bulgaria,” the German minister said.
