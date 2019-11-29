Germany’s Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas: Bulgarian Foreign Affairs Policy Deserves Respect, I Would Like for other Countries to Be as Brave

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 29, 2019, Friday // 19:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Germany’s Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas: Bulgarian Foreign Affairs Policy Deserves Respect, I Would Like for other Countries to Be as Brave MFA

The ministers of foreign affairs of Bulgaria and Germany – Ekaterina Zaharieva and Heiko Maas, met in Berlin and celebrated together 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This was announced by the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The relations between our two countries, which are among the oldest ones in Europe, are actually older: the first contract between the Bulgarian state and the German kingdom dates back from 843 AD. What’s important is that today we are partners, allies and close friends. German investment in Bulgaria amounts to ?3 billion and each year 1 million German tourists come to our country,” Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Zaharieva stated.

German Foreign Affairs Minister Maas, in turn, noted that Bulgarian foreign affairs policy deserved respect – both for the efforts towards the integration of the Western Balkans and for the good neighbourly relations agreement with North Macedonia, which was an example for the entire region. “I would like for other countries to be as brave as Bulgaria,” the German minister said.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Foreign Ministry, Heiko Mass, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Respect
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria