14 People Were Arrested for Drug Distribution in Sofia and the Region

November 29, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: 14 People Were Arrested for Drug Distribution in Sofia and the Region www.pixabay.com

The Special Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service are conducting investigations into an organized crime group for drug distribution in Sofia and the region.

So far, 18 addresses and 6 vehicles have been searched on the territory of the capital, Pernik, Novi Iskar, Mirovyane and Trebich, hundreds of doses of amphetamines and marijuana prepared for sale on the black market have been found and seized.

The quantity of narcotic substances is in the process of being established.

14 people have been detained for up to 24 hours and their number may increase. It remains to be determined which of them will be indicted.

The investigation is ongoing.

