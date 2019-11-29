London Bridge: Shooting and Evacuation - The Incident Is Being Treated as though it Is Terrorism-Related

Police evacuate London Bridge due to shooting. According to initial information, a group of men gоt into a fight and passersby called the the police.

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017, when three terrorists crashed a minibus into a group of pedestrians and then attacked people in the vicinity, killing eight people.

The reports of an explosion at Borough Market near London Bridge have not been confirmed by law enforcement.

"The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that as a precaution the horrendous incident at London Bridge is being treated as though it is terrorism-related.", the Mayor of London said in a statement.

British police have confirmed that a man (the attacker) was shot dead in a bridge incident in the heart of the capital.

Police believed the man had an explosive device, but it has now been found to be a hoax, The Independent reported.

"A number of other people received injuries during the incident and as soon as we can provide further updates on their condition, we will.", the assistant commissioner for specialist operations, Neil Basu said.

Videos and photos on Twitter show several police cars and buses on the bridge and a large truck blocking several lanes of the roadway. Another clip, shot from above on the other side, shows three police officers walking away from a man lying on a pavement. Two of the law enforcement officers are pointing their rifles at the lying man who is moving.

"A number of people have been stabbed," the Met Police wrote on Twitter. "We will provide further information when possible."

Staff in nearby businesses are still being kept in their buildings, and people have been asked to stay away from the area. Nearby stations are still shut, The Independent reported.

