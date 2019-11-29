After the Earthquakes: Turkey to Build 500 Homes in Albania

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced today at a press conference that the Republic of Turkey will help Albania to build 500 homes in Durrës for all of the families which were affected by the earthquake.

Although Turkey is assisting special search and rescue teams, Erdogan believes that this assistance is insufficient, so Ankara will also assist in the construction of homes.

"We hope that our teams will work on suitable places in Albania and as Turkish brothers will build 500 living units", the Turkish president announced.

The newspaper reports that the victims of the earthquake in Albania reached 50 people and there are more than 900 injured. Two people were sent for treatment in Italy. Hundreds of families are temporarily housed in different cities in Kosovo.