Islamic State Claimed Responsibility for the Mali Helicopter Incident
Business | November 29, 2019, Friday // 18:55| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Islamic State said on Thursday that its West African branch had caused a helicopter collision in Mali days ago, that killed 13 French soldiers. However, the jihadists did not provide any evidence to support their claim, the SITE intelligence group reported, quoted by Reuters.
The Islamic State in West Africa claims helicopters collided after one of them retreated under fire from ISWAP fighters.
SITE is a US based organization that monitors jihadist websites.
