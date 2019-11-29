Islamic State Claimed Responsibility for the Mali Helicopter Incident

Business | November 29, 2019, Friday // 18:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Islamic State Claimed Responsibility for the Mali Helicopter Incident www.pixabay.com

Islamic State said on Thursday that its West African branch had caused a helicopter collision in Mali days ago, that killed 13 French soldiers. However, the jihadists did not provide any evidence to support their claim, the SITE intelligence group reported, quoted by Reuters.

The Islamic State in West Africa claims helicopters collided after one of them retreated under fire from ISWAP fighters.

SITE is a US based organization that monitors jihadist websites.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: helicopter, Mali, crash, killed, Islamic state
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria