Over 75% of the digital wallet users in Bulgaria are men. 31% of all consumers live in Sofia, 15% live in Varna, 6% - in Plovdiv. 1/3 of these people are between the ages of 26 and 35 and below 1% are over 66, according to data from the largest Bulgarian digital wallet iCard, for the period May-October 2019.

The most popular service in the digital wallet for the period is online payments (51%), which are 3 times ahead of the second service in the ranking - POS payment (16%). The number of online payments is the lowest on Monday and peaks on Saturday, while POS terminal payments keep a steady level throughout the week.

The digital wallet is most commonly used for payments in supermarkets, restaurants and bars, shopping malls, and on the Internet for shopping in major Bulgarian and international stores, for online subscriptions and games.

Nearly 500,000 people across Europe use the Bulgarian iCard payment solution. The digital wallet was launched in the beginning of 2018 and to date has gained the trust of over 300,000 users in leading markets such as Italy, France and England. Recently, there is a growing interest in iCard in Romania, which has the potential to outperform even the leading markets such as the Italian.