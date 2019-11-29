Donald Tusk Handed Over the Leadership of the European Council to Charles Michel

Today, the European Council President Donald Tusk handed over the leadership of the institution to Charles Michel. The term of office of the President of the European Council is two and a half years, with the possibility of being extended only once.

Five years ago, I had no idea that the script of my term would be as written by Alfred Hitchcock, Tusk joked. He noted that since 2015, the EU has experienced several crises - in the euro area, with migrants, past events in Ukraine, the rise of the Islamic State and Britain's decision to withdraw from the Community.

He said he was proud to have served Europe for the last five years. "This is the best place in the world. Europe will remain so as long as it is a continent of freedom and law," Tusk added. He said that the common European goal is unity.

Tusk handed Michel the bell opening the meetings of EU Heads of State or Government.

Michel expressed his desire to do everything in his power to understand the EU. Europe can be more confident on the world stage, we can not only read, but also write newspaper headlines, he added. The former Belgian prime minister has promised to work in dialogue and to reduce red tape.

"It is a great responsibility and a great honour," Michel said. He joked that he hoped he received as much applause as Tusk had at the end of his own leadership, Euronews reported.