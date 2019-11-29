Russian Woman Suspected of Spying for Ukraine Was Arrested In Sevastopol

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSF) has arrested a Russian citizen in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on suspicion of espionage in favour of the Ukrainian military intelligence, TASS news agency reported.

According to the FSF, the arrested, recruited by the Ukrainian secret services, "purposefully collected classified military information under the instruction of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s defense ministry."

The woman worked as a civilian employee at Russia’s Black Sea Fleet which is based in Sevastopol, the Russian news agency RIA quoted Russian lawmaker Dmitry Belik as saying.

If found guilty, she will fece up to 20 years in prison.