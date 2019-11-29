Russian Woman Suspected of Spying for Ukraine Was Arrested In Sevastopol
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSF) has arrested a Russian citizen in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on suspicion of espionage in favour of the Ukrainian military intelligence, TASS news agency reported.
According to the FSF, the arrested, recruited by the Ukrainian secret services, "purposefully collected classified military information under the instruction of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s defense ministry."
The woman worked as a civilian employee at Russia’s Black Sea Fleet which is based in Sevastopol, the Russian news agency RIA quoted Russian lawmaker Dmitry Belik as saying.
If found guilty, she will fece up to 20 years in prison.
- » Bulgarian-Registered Тruck with 25 Migrants Crashed in Northern Macedonia
- » A Bank Employee Misappropriated BGN 1 Million from Customer Accounts
- » Two Men Have Been Arrested for Preparing for a Jihadist Attack in the Netherlands
- » A Man Was Killed in the Borisova Garden Today
- » Police Officers Detained Two Bulgarians for Skimming Fraud
- » Thieves Stole Antique Jewelry worth about 1 Billion Euros from a Museum in Dresden