2 People Were Killed and 25 Were Injured throughout the Country Just for the Last 24 Hours

Society » INCIDENTS | November 29, 2019, Friday // 13:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 2 People Were Killed and 25 Were Injured throughout the Country Just for the Last 24 Hours www.pixabay.com

Two were killed and 25 were injured in the 22 accidents that occurred in the country last night. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior.

One severe and 38 minor accidents have been reported in Sofia. One person is injured in a road accident in the capital.

Since the beginning of the month, there have been 518 crashes in the country. 49 people were killed and 631 were injured, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Interior, accident, injured, killed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria