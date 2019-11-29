2 People Were Killed and 25 Were Injured throughout the Country Just for the Last 24 Hours
Two were killed and 25 were injured in the 22 accidents that occurred in the country last night. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior.
One severe and 38 minor accidents have been reported in Sofia. One person is injured in a road accident in the capital.
Since the beginning of the month, there have been 518 crashes in the country. 49 people were killed and 631 were injured, according to the Ministry of the Interior.
