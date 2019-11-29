Bulgarians Have Received an European Award for Development in the Film Industry

Yanaki and Hristo Dermendzhievi received a recognition from the European Cinema Awards, organized by Europa Cinemas in the Entrepreneur of the Year category, at a ceremony held recently at UCI Cinemas, Lisbon.

The European organization, which distinguishes the merits of various actors in the film industry every two years, has been supported by the European Commission since its inception. Europa Cinemas is the first network of its kind to focus on European cinema. For 27 years, its members have managed to unite over 1,200 cinemas (3,123 screens) in 43 countries under their hats.

The Dermendzhievi brothers have restored many cinemas, the first of which in Vratsa in 2013. Then they continued in Plovdiv, Vidin, Targovishte, and this year - in Veliko Tarnovo.

Since 2014, their company has been developing their own production projects, the first of which is "Yatagan", which will hit the wide screen in February 2020. Another project they are currently working on is the movie production "Action", which is due to be screened at 31 January 2020

"Action" is by screenwriter Theo Chepilov and director Radoslav Iliev. The story is about children who, when they were little, were the biggest fans of the action star. The actor, however, has reached the point where he is making films in Bulgaria. They are trying to connect with him, followed by a series of ridiculous and comical situations, notes BTA.