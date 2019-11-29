The Oldest US Citizens Passed Away at the Age of 114 Years and 140 Days
The oldest person in the United States, New York resident Alelia Murphy, died at the age of 114 years and 140 days, ABC and BGNES reported.
Afro-American Murphy became the oldest person in the United States in January when her predecessor, Lessie Brown, died in Ohio.
Murphy was born in North Carolina in 1905 and moved to Harlem, New York in 1926.
Her age and death are confirmed by the US Gerontology Research Group (GRG), which compiles verified lists of centenarians in the country.
According to the GRG Group, now the oldest US resident is Hester Ford, who lives in North Carolina and is 114 years and 105 days old.
The oldest living American, Alelia Murphy of New York, has died at 114 - CNN https://t.co/RPfwZoQqqr via @GoogleNews— News & Quotes (@LesVDavis) November 29, 2019
- » European Space Agency with a Record Budget
- » Juncker: The Blocking of Negotiations with Northern Macedonia and Albania Is Shameful
- » NASA to Buy Two Seats for its Astronauts Aboard Russian Soyuz Spacecraft
- » Taliban Ready to Resume Peace Talks Following Trump's Visit to Kabul
- » Study: Europeans Want the EU to Take More Measures to Improve the Air Quality
- » Queen Elizabeth II Is about to Resign?