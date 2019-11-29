The Oldest US Citizens Passed Away at the Age of 114 Years and 140 Days

The oldest person in the United States, New York resident Alelia Murphy, died at the age of 114 years and 140 days, ABC and BGNES reported.

The oldest person in the United States, New York resident Alelia Murphy, died at the age of 114 years and 140 days, ABC and BGNES reported.

Afro-American Murphy became the oldest person in the United States in January when her predecessor, Lessie Brown, died in Ohio.

Murphy was born in North Carolina in 1905 and moved to Harlem, New York in 1926.

Her age and death are confirmed by the US Gerontology Research Group (GRG), which compiles verified lists of centenarians in the country.

"It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Mrs. Alelia Murphy," the health care workers' union 1199SEIU, of which Murphy's daughter was a member, said Wednesday in a statement.
"Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, and members of our AFRAM Caucus.", the Twitter release stated.

According to the GRG Group, now the oldest US resident is Hester Ford, who lives in North Carolina and is 114 years and 105 days old.

