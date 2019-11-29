Juncker: The Blocking of Negotiations with Northern Macedonia and Albania Is Shameful

Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the European Commission, wrote a daily editorial on Politico on his last business day, according to BGNES.

In it, Juncker takes a backward glance at the weaknesses and successes of his five-year term as head of the European executive branch.

"If Europe's strength is to be a trusted partner, someone who can be counted on to defend a global order based on multilateral rules, our weakness is that we do not keep our promises - ours and those of our international allies. The best example is our enlargement policy and the shameful inability of European leaders to keep their promises to start accession negotiations with Northern Macedonia and Albania, once these governments have fulfilled the necessary criteria. Respect must be earned and if we want to maintain confidence in us, we must do what we said we would do - inside and out," Juncker wrote in his farewell comment.