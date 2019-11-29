The Tragedy in Albania: The Death Toll Is Now 48
Albania's earthquake casualties are now 48, BTA reported.
About 790 people were injured.
45 people were pulled out of the rubble.
Search and rescue operations continue.
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred early Tuesday at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria has granted emergency humanitarian financial assistance of 200,000 BGN to the Republic of Albania. The money is within the budget, set aside for development assistance.
The BRC will also be involved in the initiative to support Albania.
Authorities warn people not to return to their homes that may be damaged unless their security is confirmed.
- » The European Parliament Declares a Climate Emergency
- » Over 75% of the Digital Wallet Users in Bulgaria Are Men
- » 2 People Were Killed and 25 Were Injured throughout the Country Just for the Last 24 Hours
- » Bulgarians Have Received an European Award for Development in the Film Industry
- » Slovakia Rejected the Istanbul Convention for a Second Time
- » Weather Forecast: Rainy before Noon, Sunny in the Afternoon