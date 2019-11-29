The Tragedy in Albania: The Death Toll Is Now 48

Albania's earthquake casualties are now 48, BTA reported.

About 790 people were injured.

45 people were pulled out of the rubble.

Search and rescue operations continue.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred early Tuesday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria has granted emergency humanitarian financial assistance of 200,000 BGN to the Republic of Albania. The money is within the budget, set aside for development assistance.

The BRC will also be involved in the initiative to support Albania. 

Authorities ​​warn people not to return to their homes that may be damaged unless their security is confirmed.

