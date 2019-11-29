Weather Forecast: Rainy before Noon, Sunny in the Afternoon

Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Rainy before Noon, Sunny in the Afternoon www.pixabay.com

Today, there will be rain before noon which will stop in the afternoon when clouds will disperse and most of the country will be sunny. There will be more clouds over Northern Bulgaria. 

Wind will blow from the west and north-west; it will be moderate and temporarily strong in the Danube Plain and the western part of the Upper Thracian Plain. Maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 17°C; in Sofia – around 13°C. The atmospheric pressure will increase but still remain lower than the average for November.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

