The British Manchester Airports Group Appeals the Choice of Concessionaire of Sofia Airport

November 28, 2019, Thursday
The British Manchester Airports Group (MAG) is appealing, at the Supreme Administrative Court, the choice of concessionaire of Sofia airport.

The Commission for Protection of Competition has already dismissed the complaints of the 4 companies whose bids were not considered. MAG’s bid to run the airport includes the highest investment offer of EUR 1.5 billion which is 2.5 times higher than that of the first-ranked bidder.

In July the SOF Connect consortium, which includes the Meridiam fund, the Munich airport operator and STRABAG construction company, won the Sofia airport concession. Their concession remuneration was the third biggest, but their technical offer was given the maximum number of points, BNR reported.

