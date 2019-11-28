Bulgarians Travel more Abroad and more Foreigners Are Visiting Bulgaria
In October 2019, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 473.3 thousand (Annex, Table 1) or by 4.1% above the registered in October 2018. In comparison with the same month of the previous year, an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Serbia - by 12.1%, Turkey - by 9.0%, Republic of North Macedonia - by 5.3%, Germany - by 4.7%, Austria - by 4.1%, Romania - by 3.7%, Greece - by 0.2%, and etc. At the same time decreased the trips to: Hungary - by 9.0%, France - by 4.6%, Italy - by 1.5%, Belgium - by 0.6%, and etc.
In comparison with October 2018, an increase in the trips with all observed purposes was registered: ‘holiday and recreation’ - by 8.1%, ‘professional’ - by 2.8%, and ‘others’ - by 2.6%. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in October 2019 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 44.0%, followed by those with professional purpose - 28.7%, and with holiday and recreation purposes - 27.3%
In October 2019 most trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Turkey - 115.9 thousand, Greece - 100.4 thousand, Serbia - 36.5 thousand, Romania - 34.9 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 26.6 thousand, Germany - 26.6 thousand, Austria - 16.6 thousand, the United Kingdom - 16.3 thousand, Italy - 15.1 thousand, Spain - 12.6 thousand.
In October 2019, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 766.4 thousand or by 3.7% more in comparison with October 2018. An increase in the trips with all observed purposes was registered: ‘holiday and recreation’- by 6.4%, ‘others’ (including as guest and passing transit) - by 2.2% and ‘professional’ - by 2.2%. Transit passes through the country were 28.8% (220.4 thousand) of all visits of foreigners to Bulgaria.
The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 52.2% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in October 2019 or by 2.6% less in comparison with the same month of the previous year. A decrease was registered in the visits of citizens from Poland - by 32.7%, Italy - by 19.7%, the Netherlands - by 11.7%, Belgium - by 10.9%, Germany - by 7.1%, and etc. At the same time increased the visits from the United Kingdom - by 10.2%, Austria - by 8.2%, Greece - by 3.2%, Romania - by 1.5%, and etc. The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’1 increased by 9.8%, as the highest increase was observed in the visits of citizens of Turkey - by 17.8%. In October 2019, the predominant share of the visits with other purposes was 45.4%, followed by trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 35.8%, and with professional purpose - 18.8%
In October 2019 the most visits to Bulgaria were from: Romania - 144.8 thousand, Turkey - 125.8 thousand, Greece - 99.7 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 57.9 thousand, Serbia - 53.9 thousand, Germany - 39.1 thousand, Ukraine - 27.1 thousand, the United Kingdom - 21.3 thousand, Israel - 14.8 thousand, Poland - 13.6 thousand.
