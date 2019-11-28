Head of State: Defending the Rule of Law Must Become an Integral Part of the Institutional Culture

Defending the rule of law must become an integral part of the institutional culture in Bulgaria. This was stated by President Rumen Radev at a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions in Bulgaria of the Member States of the European Union, Switzerland and Norway.

At the meeting, the ambassadors raised a number of issues related to the rule of law in Bulgaria, the results of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism regarding Bulgarian justice, the causes of the demographic crisis in Bulgaria, the participation of our country in the debate on the future of Europe, the increased migration pressure on Europe. external European borders, European and regional security.

The Head of State stressed that he would initiate a broad public debate on changes to the Constitution, precisely to meet citizens' expectations for much greater transparency in the work of Bulgarian justice, as well as the role, accountability and place of the prosecutor's office in the judicial system.

Rumen Radev also recalled the statements made in his address to the people and the National Assembly in September this year. proposals to clarify the legislative process by putting an end to the prevailing practice of cardinally changing laws through transitional and final provisions, thus avoiding public consultation and impact assessment. Among the president's proposals were the introduction of an individual constitutional complaint, the improvement of the Law on the Direct Participation of Citizens in State Power and Local Self-Government, the financial decentralization of municipalities, the reduction of the large number of invalid ballots, which compromised confidence in the election process.

"Bulgarian citizens need to realize the power and responsibility to demand much higher quality of government, as well as transparency and efficiency in spending public funds and exercise control over the institutions," Rumen Radev emphasized in response to a question.

According to the President, the effective fight against corruption at the high levels of power, increasing the security of citizens, quality changes in health care and education are obligatory prerequisites for overcoming the negative demographic trends in Bulgaria. Rumen Radev reiterated that our country will work for a balanced distribution of scientific and educational infrastructure in Europe, without which real economic and social cohesion in the EU is impossible.

As a common European challenge, the President highlighted the trend of increasing numbers of migrants in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans. Rumen Radev called for a common European approach to this issue, financial support for countries at European external borders and readiness for timely support from Frontex teams.

In the words of the Head of State, the unwavering support for the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries is in the interest of both regional security and stability and the EU itself. Bulgaria expects the future enlargement of the European Union to be based on a real fulfillment of the membership criteria, as well as decisive progress in building good neighborly relations in the Balkans.

The forthcoming NATO Summit in London, aspects of European and regional security, the debate on the future of Europe and other topics were discussed during the meeting.