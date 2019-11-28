Record Number of Nominations for the Different Categories at the 2019 Global Tech Summit Technology Awards

Business | November 28, 2019, Thursday // 15:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Record Number of Nominations for the Different Categories at the 2019 Global Tech Summit Technology Awards GTS

There is a record number of 270 nominations registered so far for the different categories at the 2019 Global Tech Summit Technology Awards, the event’s organisers announced. This is the only event in Bulgaria focused on software development and it will give recognition to the best professionals, teams and companies in the software industry for a second consecutive year.

The winners of the prizes at the Global Tech Summit Technology Awards are decided by their peers in the tech community. The award ceremony will be held on 10 December at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria