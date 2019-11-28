Record Number of Nominations for the Different Categories at the 2019 Global Tech Summit Technology Awards

There is a record number of 270 nominations registered so far for the different categories at the 2019 Global Tech Summit Technology Awards, the event’s organisers announced. This is the only event in Bulgaria focused on software development and it will give recognition to the best professionals, teams and companies in the software industry for a second consecutive year.

The winners of the prizes at the Global Tech Summit Technology Awards are decided by their peers in the tech community. The award ceremony will be held on 10 December at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.