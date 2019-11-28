Queen Elizabeth II Is about to Resign?

British Queen Elizabeth II is considering retiring so her son Prince Charles can assume the throne. According to various sources, this is likely to happen around her 95th birthday or in the next 18 months.

“Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless,” a former senior member of the royal household told the outlet.

“I understand the queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles.”, NY Post reported.

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch, as well as the world's longest-serving female head of state, oldest living monarch, longest-reigning current monarch, and the oldest and longest-serving current head of state.

Expect details!