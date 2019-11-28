PM Boyko Borissov Appointed New Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

With an order of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Milen Lyutskanov was appointed as deputy minister of foreign affairs. This was announced by the government’s press office.

Milen Lyutskanov is a diplomat with a long career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria. In the 2009-2010 period he used to serve at the same position in the ministry. Between 2013 and 2018 he was Consul General of the Republic of Bulgaria in New York, and then he was a high diplomatic employee at the directorate of Foreign Economic Relations.

