Jean-Claude Juncker Said he Leaves the European Commission in Good Hands

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said he was leaving the Commission in good hands after the European Parliament approved its new composition today, under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen, TASS reported.

"President Juncker wishes the new EC composition all the best. He believes he is leaving the European Commission in good hands," EC spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told a news conference in Brussels after the EP vote in Strasbourg.

MEPs approved the new Commission with 461 votes in favour, 157 against & 89 abstentions

The new commission will take office on 1 December.