Jean-Claude Juncker Said he Leaves the European Commission in Good Hands

World » EU | November 28, 2019, Thursday // 15:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Jean-Claude Juncker Said he Leaves the European Commission in Good Hands www.pixabay.com

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said he was leaving the Commission in good hands after the European Parliament approved its new composition today, under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen, TASS reported.

"President Juncker wishes the new EC composition all the best. He believes he is leaving the European Commission in good hands," EC spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told a news conference in Brussels after the EP vote in Strasbourg.

MEPs approved the new Commission with 461 votes in favour, 157 against & 89 abstentions

The new commission will  take office on 1 December.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jean Claude Juncker, Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria