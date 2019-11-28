Demonstrators Set Fire to Iran's Consulate in Iraq (PHOTOS / VIDEO)

Demonstrators set fire to the Iranian Consulate building in Najaf, southern Iraq.

Earlier, eyewitnesses told RIA Novosti that dozens of protesters were injured today in clashes with security forces near the Iranian consulate in Najaf. According to a security source, the death toll exceeds 80 people. A curfew has been introduced in the province.

According to an agency source, demonstrators stormed the consulate building and set it on fire. He added that the Iranian diplomatic mission had been able to leave the building ten minutes before the arson.

So far, protesters in Iraq have demanded the resignation of the government, the fight against corruption, unemployment and better living conditions since early October. Local media reported that more than 300 people were killed in the clashes and riots accompanying the protests, and the injured are over 15,000.

 

