Mine Killed 15 Civilians in Afghanistan

Fifteen civilians, including 8 children, were killed after their vehicle crashed into a mine in northern Afghanistan, a government official said. The incident occurred yesterday at about 5:00 pm and injured 2 more people.

"The families were on their way to a wedding ceremony when, unfortunately, their vehicle hit a roadside bomb that killed them," Mahbubullah Sayedi reported.

Among the dead, apart from the eight children, are six women and one man. The blast took place in Kunduz province, on the northern border of the country with Tajikistan.

An Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman accused Taliban insurgents of planting the bomb in troubled Kunduz province, Voa News reported.

Afghanistan, mine, killed
