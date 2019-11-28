Politicians and Experts from Europe Gather in Sofia for the Western Balkans Conference

Business | November 28, 2019, Thursday // 15:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Politicians and Experts from Europe Gather in Sofia for the Western Balkans Conference www.pixabay.com

Politicians and experts in the field of geopolitics, international relations and national security are arriving in Bulgaria for the Western Balkans Conference.

Representatives of the European institutions, NATO, non-governmental organizations and the Bulgarian Parliament will meet in Sofia on December 7th.

Key topics related to the future of the Western Balkans such as security, migration and NATO accession, regional cooperation and strengthening transatlantic engagement, challenges and future major decisions facing the region will be discussed at the meeting in Sofia.

The conference is organized by the New Direction - The Foundation for European Reform, a vice-president of which is Angel Dzhambazki, and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

Bulgarian Commissioner Mariya Gabriel and EU Ambassador to Kosovo Natalia Apostolova will take part in the Conference.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: politicians, experts, Angel Dzhambazki, Mariya Gabriel, Western Balkans Conference.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria