Politicians and Experts from Europe Gather in Sofia for the Western Balkans Conference

Politicians and experts in the field of geopolitics, international relations and national security are arriving in Bulgaria for the Western Balkans Conference.

Representatives of the European institutions, NATO, non-governmental organizations and the Bulgarian Parliament will meet in Sofia on December 7th.

Key topics related to the future of the Western Balkans such as security, migration and NATO accession, regional cooperation and strengthening transatlantic engagement, challenges and future major decisions facing the region will be discussed at the meeting in Sofia.

The conference is organized by the New Direction - The Foundation for European Reform, a vice-president of which is Angel Dzhambazki, and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

Bulgarian Commissioner Mariya Gabriel and EU Ambassador to Kosovo Natalia Apostolova will take part in the Conference.