The US Will Cut its Financial Contribution to NATO's Budget
US President Donald Trump's government plans to cut its financial contribution to NATO's budget, CNN reported.
According to media sources in the Pentagon and NATO, about 22 percent of the Alliance's budget is currently generated by funds provided from the US. The Trump government plans to reduce that amount to 16 percent. For comparison, Germany covers 14.8 percent of the budget.
One US defense official said that the money saved by the US will help fund other US military and security efforts in Europe, including programs in countries such as non-NATO members Ukraine and Georgia, which are seen as being on the frontline with Russia, CNN reported.
