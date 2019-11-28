The Explosion in Pirogov Didn't Occur due to a Malfunction of the Oxygen System

"The inspection showed that the explosion in Pirogov did not occur due to a malfunction of the oxygen system." This was explained to Nova Television by the Deputy Director of "Pirogov" Prof. Nikolai Gabrovski.

Fortunately, there was no problem with the building. One of the destroyed walls needs to be repaired, but there is nothing serious. There were about 80 people in the building. One of the on-duty doctors wanted to go into the room where the blast broke out to save the patients, but fortunately he was stopped. Otherwise, there would have been another victim," Gabrovski explained. He added that the normal rhythm of work in the hospital has been restored.

"We have complete documentation for the maintenance of the liquid oxygen system. We also have an automatic fire alarm system. Every second is important in this kind of situation. The police assisted the patients and helped them evacuate," the director of Pirogov said.