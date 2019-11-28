The Explosion in Pirogov Didn't Occur due to a Malfunction of the Oxygen System

Society » INCIDENTS | November 28, 2019, Thursday // 14:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Explosion in Pirogov Didn't Occur due to a Malfunction of the Oxygen System www.pixabay.com

"The inspection showed that the explosion in Pirogov did not occur due to a malfunction of the oxygen system." This was explained to Nova Television by the Deputy Director of "Pirogov" Prof. Nikolai Gabrovski.

Fortunately, there was no problem with the building. One of the destroyed walls needs to be repaired, but there is nothing serious. There were about 80 people in the building. One of the on-duty doctors wanted to go into the room where the blast broke out to save the patients, but fortunately he was stopped. Otherwise, there would have been another victim," Gabrovski explained. He added that the normal rhythm of work in the hospital has been restored.

"We have complete documentation for the maintenance of the liquid oxygen system. We also have an automatic fire alarm system.  Every second is important in this kind of situation. The police assisted the patients and helped them evacuate," the director of Pirogov said.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pirogov, oxygen system, explosion, malfunction
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria