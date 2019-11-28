The Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria and Germany Mark 140 Years of Diplomatic Relations

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva left for Berlin for a working visit. This was reported by the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She will meet with her German counterpart, Heiko Maas, and then they will openly celebrate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Federal Republic of Germany.

 

