Multiple Casualties after a Plane Crashed in Canada

A small plane crashed in eastern Canada Wednesday night, causing multiple casualties, police reported. The incident happened near Kingston, Ontario.

Local news channel Global News Kingston reported that the aircraft is a Piper PA-32R model plane, which seats up to six people. The Transportation Safety Board says the plane is registered in the United States, and it was travelling from the Buttonville Airport in Toronto towards Kingston.

Police have told the media that they will not provide details on the death toll until the investigation is complete.

In a statement to his website, the Transportation Safety Board says they will be sending a team of investigators to Kingston Thursday morning to assess the crash.

